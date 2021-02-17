FCTA launches fresh attack on scavengers, cultists, others

Worried that kidnappings and other criminal activities have persisted within the outskirts and metropolitan centres of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory Administration, said it was launching an offensive operation against scavengers, cultist groups and other drug peddlers in their various hideouts.

FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello disclosed this during a security committee meeting.

Bello noted that security intelligence has shown that scavengers, cultists and drug peddlers were responsible for the rising cases of criminality within the territory.

He said that the administration has directed all security agencies to change strategies and renew synergy to urgently flush out the criminal elements.

The minister affirmed that the scavengers, who often operate under the influence of hard drugs, perpetrate a lot of criminal activities within the Territory which will not be tolerated.

Bello said: “Each time there is crisis, you find that people of no known address, people without any means of livelihood suddenly come up with arms and start fighting each other and killing each other. All these are done under the influence of drugs and this is something that we are going to confront head-on.”

