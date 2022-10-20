News Top Stories

FCTA makes CCTV compulsory in public places

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

The Federal Capital Territory Admin i s t ration (FCTA) has made the installation of Closed-Circuit Televisions (CCTV) compulsory in public places in Abuja as part of the effort to curb insecurity. The Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) Coordinator Umar Shuaibu said at a news conference yesterday that mandatory surveillance cameras would be included in the territory’s building approval requirements. According to him, council workers will be going around Abuja to enforce compliance, expressing confidence that the cameras will help in the fight to ensure peace in the territory.

Shuaibu said: “We have made an announcement and we are making sure that we implement the decision to the later. Our major decision now is to make sure and we are going to inform everybody within the city and the entire territory to ensure that all public places have CCTV.

“There must be CCTV in all public premises in the Federal Capital Territory from now on and our officers will be going around ensuring the enforcement of this very important decision which is of national security. “When all areas are well covered, we believe we are going to monitor whatever activities in the city and if there is any crime that wants to create havoc they are all going to be monitored by the cameras. “And it is going to help tremendously the security agencies in fighting crime and criminality in the territory.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: Massive resignation of political appointees in Bauchi

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu Bau chi

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Bauchi State Government has continued to lose a large number of its political appointees who are eyeing new careers in politics.   According to a source, more than 36 political appointees in the state have already tendered their resignation letters to the Bauchi State Government through the office […]
News

2023: INEC creates new 4861 polling units in Lagos

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has approved the creation of new 4861 polling units in Lagos State. The Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Sam Olumekun, said the move will increase the polling units in the state from 8464 to 13325. Speaking at a stakeholders meeting in Lagos, Olumekun said the new polling units […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity in N’West amazing, says Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…urges historians to be factual in keeping records of his govt President Muhammadu Buhari has said the insecurity in the monolithic North-west, where people are speaking the same language and share a common faith, amazes him. Buhari said this yesterday while receiving some governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at his country home […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica