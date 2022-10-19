FCTA makes CCTV compulsory in public places

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has made the installation of Closed-Circuit Televisions (CCTV) compulsory in public places in Abuja as part of the effort to curb insecurity.

The Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) Coordinator Umar Shuaibu said at a news conference Wednesday that mandatory surveillance cameras would be included in the territory’s building approval requirements.

According to him, council workers will be going around Abuja to enforce compliance, expressing confidence that the cameras will help in the fight to ensure peace in the territory.

Shuaibu said: “We have made an announcement and we are making sure that we implement the decision to the later. Our major decision now is to make sure and we are going to inform everybody within the city and the entire territory to ensure that all public places have CCTV.

“There must be CCTV in all public premises in the Federal Capital Territory from now on and our officers will be going around ensuring the enforcement of this very important decision which is of national security.”

