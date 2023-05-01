News

FCTA Moves To End Work Apathy Among Younger Generation

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said it has introduced a number of innovative civil service policies to spur patriotism and end work apathy among the crop of younger generation in the government’s employ.

It said one of such deliberate policies is to regularly honour its retirees in a special way. This disclosure was made over the weekend, by FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, during an award dinner to honour recently retired civil servants.

The minister, who was represented by Dr. Isa Vatsa, said: “This gesture will no doubt spur the crop of younger generations of officers to even perform better.”

