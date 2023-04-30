News

FCTA Moves To End Work Apathy Among Younger Generation

The Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) has said it has introduced a number of innovative civil service policies to spur patriotism and end work apathy among the crop of the younger generation in the government’s employ. 

According to the Administration, one of such deliberate policies is to regularly honour its retirees in a special way.

This was disclosed over the weekend, by FCT Minister of State,  Dr. Ramatu Aliyu during an award dinner to honour recently retired civil servants.

The Minister who was represented by Dr Isa Vatsa said, “This gesture will no doubt spur the crop of younger generations of officers to even perform better”.

She noted that those who had made sacrifices to add value to the government’s affairs, also deserve some values and appreciation in return.

Also Speaking,  FCTA’s Permanent Secretary,  Olusade Adesola charged those who are still in service to ensure that honesty and integrity were their watchwords.

Olusade argued that it was services rendered in total compliance with rules and regulations that will attract accolades at retirement.

He said: “For those of us that are still in service, I believe there are good virtues and ethics to emulate from our senior exiting comrades, even as you continue to ensure that hard work, honesty, integrity, loyalty, commitment, and accountability remain your hallmarks in service delivery.

“I urge you to endeavour to project the FCT Administration which is the seat of the Federal Government of Nigeria in good light before all Nigerians in particular and the International Community in general.

“Let us all be reminded that the Federal Capital Territory is a unique entity, being a creation of an Act of Law. And must be upheld with that pedigree and standard.

” For our special retirees, they should not see retirement from service as becoming redundant and spent.

“But rather to take full advantage of the fact you now have control over your time; therefore, you can now devote your energy to engage yourselves in other areas of greater fulfilment and accomplishment in life”.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

