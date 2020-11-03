FCTA moves to revamp its social welfare system

The Federal Capital Territory Administration

(FCTA), on Saturday in Abuja

said it would revamp its Social Welfare

System to better serve the less privileged in

the territory.

Mrs Dilichukwu Onyedinma, Chairperson,

FCT Ministerial Advisory Committee on the

Status of Social Development Service, disclosed

this in a statement issued by Mrs Josie

Mudasiru, Assistant Director, Information,

FCTA.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports

that the committee was set up by the Minister

Of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, to carry out a

viability assessment of all social welfare facilities

in the six Area Councils, to determine

their status.

According to the statement, the terms of

reference of the committee include exploring

the opportunity of operating some of the centres

in conjunction with the private sector.

Onyedinma enjoined members of the committee

to produce a working document that

would stand the test of time.

“As we embark on our tour next week, let’s

keep our eyes and ears open to observe and

note how some of these facilities can be revived,”

he said.

She said that there were some centres with

functional equipment that no one was using.

“This may be due to the far flung locations

of some of the areas. The committee is expected

to look into this and advise accordingly.”

Other members of the committee include

Maria Ogbonnaya-Ngwu, Simisola Ayoade,

Maryam Ikunnaye, Peter Agambe, Sani Gyang,

Asabe Umar, Abdulmalik Obadaki and Hafsat

Mahmood.

Like this: Like Loading...