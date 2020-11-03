Inside Abuja

FCTA moves to revamp its social welfare system

Posted on

The Federal Capital Territory Administration
(FCTA), on Saturday in Abuja
said it would revamp its Social Welfare
System to better serve the less privileged in
the territory.

 

Mrs Dilichukwu Onyedinma, Chairperson,
FCT Ministerial Advisory Committee on the
Status of Social Development Service, disclosed
this in a statement issued by Mrs Josie
Mudasiru, Assistant Director, Information,
FCTA.

 

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports
that the committee was set up by the Minister
Of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, to carry out a
viability assessment of all social welfare facilities
in the six Area Councils, to determine
their status.

According to the statement, the terms of
reference of the committee include exploring
the opportunity of operating some of the centres
in conjunction with the private sector.

Onyedinma enjoined members of the committee
to produce a working document that
would stand the test of time.

“As we embark on our tour next week, let’s
keep our eyes and ears open to observe and
note how some of these facilities can be revived,”
he said.

She said that there were some centres with
functional equipment that no one was using.
“This may be due to the far flung locations
of some of the areas. The committee is expected
to look into this and advise accordingly.”

Other members of the committee include
Maria Ogbonnaya-Ngwu, Simisola Ayoade,
Maryam Ikunnaye, Peter Agambe, Sani Gyang,
Asabe Umar, Abdulmalik Obadaki and Hafsat
Mahmood.

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

