FCTA moves to sack illegal IDPs camps in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said it would not allow proliferation of Camps harbouring Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Abuja. It stated that many of the camps were illegal and harbouring questionable characters, that contribute to waves of insecurity in the nation’s capital. This is coming on the heels of the terror alerts released by the United States and United Kingdom Embassies, that have ruffled residents of Abuja. The Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Ikharo Attah, who disclosed this yesterday said relevant agency like the FCT Emergency Management Agency would be engaged to profile and identify genuine IDPs, while the rest would be sacked.
