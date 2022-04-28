FCTA moves to tackle traffic challenges

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said it is considering the introduction of e-enforcement strategies to address the traffic challenges facing Abuja. Director, Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS) Dr. Abdulateef Bello, said this yesterday during a traffic enforcement exercise.
Bello said: “We are already trying to reorganise our public transport system and license some private operators to help us regulate taxis. We are also thinking of an e-enforcement strategy to address some of these traffic crises in the city. “The idea is to establish a seamless traffic flow in the city for the past few months now; we have been having traffic congestion in some sensitive areas of the city.” Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah, said enforcement would be strengthened.