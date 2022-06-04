News

FCTA mulls revocation of land titles used by criminal scrap market operators

Posted on

As the battle to reclaim a massive expanse of land used by some scrap market operators in Apo District of Abuja rages on, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has said it may go ahead to revoke all land titles to land affected in the shoddy deals. The Administration regretted that the land allocated to Mass Housing estate developers, was abandoned for criminals to take over and unleash mayhem on residents.

Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah, who led the task force team to continue with the demolition of over 4,000 shanties harbouring the operators, said owners of the empty plots should immediately commence the process of obtaining their lawful building plan approval to develop or have the titles revoked. According to him, the place had been infiltrated by all manners of dangerous criminals, hence the need to demolish it, that it was regrettable that original allottees had kept the land with the intentions to make more money.

He further advised those who are interested in the Pantaker business to move to Gosa Dumpsites, and not relocate to other illegal places. Attah said: ” What we have advised and would use this medium to notify plot owners within this area to report themselves immediately to Development Control to obtain building plan approval and commence building on their plots of land. ‘‘If they fail to do so we will be left with no option, but to write and recommend to the minister for the revocation of all land titles, because we cannot suffer in vain clearing this place for this numbers of days, and the owners will sit down to speculate, waiting for when they will make big money.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

