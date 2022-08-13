FCTA mulls taxing tourism assets in Abuja

Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has hinted on imposing taxes on critical tourism assets in Abuja, as a measure to improve revenue generation. This was even as it has taken steps to review the city’s Tourism Master Plan, aimed at repositioning the sector.

This disclosure was made yesterday by FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, when she inaugurated a multi-agencies Tourism Advisory Committee in Abuja. She urged the Committee to “fast track partnerships between government and the tourism Private sector in order to effectively generate strategies on tourism revenue generation and tax issues for the development, promotion and growth of tourism assets in the FCT.” According to her, “the committee will be responsible for report findings on tourism to help in the review and updating of the FCT Tourism Master Plan as well as providing future recommendations on the same.

“The Minister also added that the inauguration was a significant boost in the tourism development industry in the Federal Capital Territory, stressing that the FCT is one of the ancient cities in Nigeria where a lot of tourism potential abounds. “The contribution of tourism to worldwide economic activity is estimated at some 5% while its contribution to employment is estimated in the order of 6-7% of the overall number of direct and ind

