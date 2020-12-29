FCTA mulls total e-government implementation next year

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) yesterday said that it has perfected plans to implement the e-government master plan of the Federal Government in the year 2021. This indication emerged when the Reform Coordination and Service Improvement (RC&SI) Department of the administration rolled out its 2021 work plan.

Acting Director of the Department, Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, noted that priority attention would be given to training and retraining of all categories of staff who would drive the reforms embedded in the e-government policies.

Ahmadu explained that improving efficiency and transparency of Public Service Administration was important to good governance, which the e-government master plan would promote. She added that FCT was keying into e-government policies to also achieve proper alignment of automation and digitisation of the administration’s activities.

According to her, “The department would also embark on the domestication of the Federal Government score-card for websites of FCT Administration and agencies under the FCTA in the month of February 2021.

“We are going to skill-up staff of the administration by providing training programmes and development opportunities that expand staff capabilities and minimise skill gaps, adding that improved staff engagement, increased residents satisfaction and optimised staff productivity would also be given the desired attention”

