News

FCTA mulls total e-government implementation next year

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja Comments Off on FCTA mulls total e-government implementation next year

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) yesterday said that it has perfected plans to implement the e-government master plan of the Federal Government in the year 2021. This indication emerged when the Reform Coordination and Service Improvement (RC&SI) Department of the administration rolled out its 2021 work plan.

 

Acting Director of the Department, Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, noted that priority attention would be given to training and retraining of all categories of staff who would drive the reforms embedded in the e-government policies.

 

Ahmadu explained that improving efficiency and transparency of Public Service Administration was important to good governance, which the e-government master plan would promote. She added that FCT was keying into e-government policies to also achieve proper alignment of automation and digitisation of the administration’s activities.

 

According to her, “The department would also embark on the domestication of the Federal Government score-card for websites of FCT Administration and agencies under the FCTA in the month of February 2021.

 

“We are going to skill-up staff of the administration by providing training programmes and development opportunities that expand staff capabilities and minimise skill gaps, adding that improved staff engagement, increased residents satisfaction and optimised staff productivity would also be given the desired attention”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Borno launches free maternal care services worth N80m

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

The Borno State government yesterday said it has launched free maternal health services for pregnant women and nursing mothers across the state to reduce maternal mortality in the state and improve healthcare delivery. Governor Babagana Zulum while launching the free maternal scheme and the presentation of free drugs to general hospitals and health facilities in […]
News

Senate confirms PenCom’s chair, DG nominations

Posted on Author Chukwu David ABUJA

The Senate, yesterday, confirmed President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominations for appointments as Chairman, Director-General and Commissioners of National Pension Commission (PenCom). The confirmation followed the presentation and consideration of the report of Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service Matters at the Committee of the Whole. The report was presented by the Vice-Chairman of the Committee, […]
News

School Of Nursing Itigidi Upgraded To College As Deputy Governor Welcomes Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria To Cross River State for Retreat.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Deputy Governor of Cross River state H.E. Prof Ivara Esu has received a high powered delegation from the Nursing and Midwifery Council led by the Secretary General/Registrar of the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria Dr Farouq Umar Abubakar as the came into calabar to hold their annual Top management retreat. Welcoming the Secretary […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica