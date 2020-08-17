News

FCTA names street after Afe Babalola

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju ADO-EKITI Comment(0)

Legal icon and founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola (SAN) has received honour and recognition from the Federal capital territory, Abuja as it named a street after the foremost lawyer.

 

In a statement yesterday signed by Head Corporate Affairs of ABUAD, Mr. Tunde Olofintila stated that the recognition came as an appreciation to Babalola’s numerous contributions to the development of the country and the legal profession. It reads:

 

“The Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, has named a street in the Apo District of Abuja after the frontline legal icon and Founder of the increasingly popular Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola (SAN).

“Others before the latest one were in his native Ado- Ekiti, Ido-Ekiti, Okemesi- Ekiti and Erin-Ile in Kwara State

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Asaba International Airport reopens

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has approved the reopening of the Asaba International Airport for commercial operations. The approval was conveyed to the Delta State Government following the inspection of Asaba International Airport last week by officials of the NCAA to ascertain the level of preparedness for its reopening pursuant to the Federal Government’s […]
News

Edo 2020: Count me out of alleged N800m gift to step down – Imasuagbon

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant in Edo State governorship election slated for September 19, Kenneth Imasuagbon, said yesterday denied allegation making the round in the social media and some quarters that he allegedly collected about $2 million from Governor Godwin Obaseki in order to step down for him. This was as he insisted that […]
News Top Stories

$30m oil deal: Reps summon NNPC, Oando, NAOC, others

Posted on Author Philip Nyam ABUJA

The House of Representatives has invited the management of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC), Nigeria Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) and Oando Plc. over an alleged oil deal scam of $30 million. Chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum Resources (upstream), Hon. Sarkin Musa Adar (APC, Sokoto), who issued the summons, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: