FCTA names street after Afe Babalola

Legal icon and founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola (SAN) has received honour and recognition from the Federal capital territory, Abuja as it named a street after the foremost lawyer.

In a statement yesterday signed by Head Corporate Affairs of ABUAD, Mr. Tunde Olofintila stated that the recognition came as an appreciation to Babalola’s numerous contributions to the development of the country and the legal profession. It reads:

“The Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, has named a street in the Apo District of Abuja after the frontline legal icon and Founder of the increasingly popular Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola (SAN).

“Others before the latest one were in his native Ado- Ekiti, Ido-Ekiti, Okemesi- Ekiti and Erin-Ile in Kwara State

