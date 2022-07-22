FCTA needs over N21bn to rehabilitate NASS Complex–FCT Minister

A whopping sum of over N21 billion is required to complete the rehabilitation of the National Assembly Complex, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Bello, has disclosed. The minister made the disclosure yesterday, during an oversight tour of some projects in the capital city by the Senate Committee on FCT.

He noted that the National Assembly Phase II popularly known as “the White House” was realised from 1996 to 1999 by ITB Nigeria Ltd pointing out that no major rehabilitation works had been carried out on the building over the years. According to him, the contract which was awarded on December 30, 2021for 16 months has a contract sum of N30, 229, 290, 830.35 while the amount paid was N 9, 200, 000, 000. He stayed further that the the commencement date for the project execution was April 16 2022 and was expected to be completed on August 15, 2023.

The minister listed other priority projects embarked upon by the administration to include rehabilitation of Federal Secretariat complex, construction of southern park way from Christian Center to ring road. Others are rehabilitation of expansion of Outer Southern Expressway, provision of engineering infrastructure for Wuye District, rehabilitation and expansion of Outer Southern Expressway Villa Roundabout and completion of B6, B12 and Circle Road in Central Area.

