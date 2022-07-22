News

FCTA needs over N21bn to rehabilitate NASS Complex–FCT Minister

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

A whopping sum of over N21 billion is required to complete the rehabilitation of the National Assembly Complex, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Bello, has disclosed. The minister made the disclosure yesterday, during an oversight tour of some projects in the capital city by the Senate Committee on FCT.

He noted that the National Assembly Phase II popularly known as “the White House” was realised from 1996 to 1999 by ITB Nigeria Ltd pointing out that no major rehabilitation works had been carried out on the building over the years. According to him, the contract which was awarded on December 30, 2021for 16 months has a contract sum of N30, 229, 290, 830.35 while the amount paid was N 9, 200, 000, 000. He stayed further that the the commencement date for the project execution was April 16 2022 and was expected to be completed on August 15, 2023.

The minister listed other priority projects embarked upon by the administration to include rehabilitation of Federal Secretariat complex, construction of southern park way from Christian Center to ring road. Others are rehabilitation of expansion of Outer Southern Expressway, provision of engineering infrastructure for Wuye District, rehabilitation and expansion of Outer Southern Expressway Villa Roundabout and completion of B6, B12 and Circle Road in Central Area.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Trump’s man trounced in key Georgia election

Posted on Author Reporter

  Donald Trump’s grip on the Republican party suffered a slip after his handpicked candidate for Georgia governor was trounced at the polls. Trump recruited David Perdue, an ex-senator, to challenge incumbent Brian Kemp in the Republican primaries, reports the BBC. Kemp had rejected Trump’s pleas to overturn the 2020 Georgia election results. But as […]
News

Biography of Nlemchukwu Godswill Onyedikachi

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Meet Nlemchukwu Godswill Onyedikachi, is also known as kachiplug; the founder and Chief Excutive Officer of kachiplug Exchange and KachiPlug LTD a fast rising crypto currency brand. Kachiplug exchange is known for buying and selling cryptocurrencies, E-funds, giftcards and all digital assets. The brand has been able to gain significant popularity in recent times and […]
News Top Stories

Lawyers call for law to stop president from nominating INEC chair, top officials

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

…want Constitutional amendment to place power in NJC to suggest names to president Lawyers yesterday called for a law that will strip the President of the power to nominate members of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The views of the lawyers were premised on the nomination of Presidential Aide, Lauretta Onochie, as an INEC […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica