FCTA resumes crackdown on roadside taxi parks

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) yesterday commenced a crackdown on operators of illegal taxi parks in the Abuja City Centre to check gridlock. The task force combing through the illegal parks located in Garki Areas 1, 8 and 10, Apo Bridge impounded over 50 vehicles. Director, Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS) Dr. Abdulateef Bello, said the impounded vehicles violated several traffic rules besides being parked at unapproved parks and improper registration. He said the exercise would be a routine duty of the team as there is a need to ensure sustainability.

According to him, rickety vehicles will be put off the road, and owners of the impounded vehicles would be made to comply with all requirements of the law before they could get them back. The Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah, said FCT Minister has resolved to deal with all sectoral infractions. Attah said addressing troubling traffic issues within the city centre was something the FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, craves dearly and has made a commitment to achieve. He said: “What we are seeing today is the enormity of the complexity of the challenges.

We have been doing work in all departments, today we are focusing on traffic issues. “It is getting more complex, but we are not deterred at all. We must not allow this city to degenerate toapointwherewecannotdo what is right. Today many vehicles and motorcycles have been impounded.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...