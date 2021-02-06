FCTA seals private clinic issuing fake COVID-19 certificate

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) COVID-19 Enforcement Taskforce yesterday carried out a sting operation leading to the sealing of a privately owned clinic alleged to be conducting illegal COVID- 19 testing and also issuing fake certificates to intending travellers. Chairman, FCTA COVID- 19 Facilities Accreditation Committee, Dr. Yakubu Mohammed, said credible information revealed that BMT Tourist Clinic and Diagnostic Centre, was carrying out illegal COVID -19 tests.

Mohammed said the clinic located in the highbrow area of Wuse 2 district was never given approval for COVID -19 healthcare services. Also speaking, Head, Media and Enlightenment of the enforcement taskforce, Ikharo Attah, said medical experts have confirmed that the clinic was contravening important guidelines that must not be overlooked regarding the deadly pandemic handling.

Attah said the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had also alerted FCT Minister over the unethical practices of the clinic, hence the need to quickly seal it and save residents of untoward health emergency.

He further revealed that NCDC has expressed concern over the illegal practices of some illegal health facilities that are capable of casting doubt over the fight against the pandemic. According to him, the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, has vowed that both organisations and individuals engaging in illegal COVID -19 health services will be prosecuted.

