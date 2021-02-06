News

FCTA seals private clinic issuing fake COVID-19 certificate

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) COVID-19 Enforcement Taskforce yesterday carried out a sting operation leading to the sealing of a privately owned clinic alleged to be conducting illegal COVID- 19 testing and also issuing fake certificates to intending travellers. Chairman, FCTA COVID- 19 Facilities Accreditation Committee, Dr. Yakubu Mohammed, said credible information revealed that BMT Tourist Clinic and Diagnostic Centre, was carrying out illegal COVID -19 tests.

Mohammed said the clinic located in the highbrow area of Wuse 2 district was never given approval for COVID -19 healthcare services. Also speaking, Head, Media and Enlightenment of the enforcement taskforce, Ikharo Attah, said medical experts have confirmed that the clinic was contravening important guidelines that must not be overlooked regarding the deadly pandemic handling.

Attah said the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had also alerted FCT Minister over the unethical practices of the clinic, hence the need to quickly seal it and save residents of untoward health emergency.

He further revealed that NCDC has expressed concern over the illegal practices of some illegal health facilities that are capable of casting doubt over the fight against the pandemic. According to him, the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, has vowed that both organisations and individuals engaging in illegal COVID -19 health services will be prosecuted.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Tony Elumelu Foundation: We’ll empower African entrepreneurs

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) has reiterated its commitment to continue to empower entrepreneurs across the continent. Chief Executive Officer of TEF, Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu, who gave the assurance at a virtual press conference to herald the opening for entries for the 2021 edition of the Foundation’s programme for African entrepreneurs last Friday, disclosed that even […]
News

Power failure: Reps summon Emefiele, AGF

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives has summoned the governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, and the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Mr. Ahmed Idris, to appear before the ad-hoc committee investigating review of the activities of the power sector. Chairman of the ad hoc committee, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, issued the summon […]
News

Troops had 17 encounters with suspected terrorists in June – Military

Posted on Author Reporter

  Emmanuel Onani, Abuja The military has said that troops on clearance operations in the North East theatre, had a total of 17 fierce encounters with suspected Boko Haram, and Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) elements. It further noted that 75 of the non-state actors (NSAs) were killed during the confrontations, which witnessed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica