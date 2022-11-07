News

FCTA shuts down Abuja market to avert epidemic

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Monday, shut down indefinitely one of the popular daily markets, located at Dutse-Alhaji, Bwari Area Council, to avert possible epidemic.

The market was said to have been overtaken by several stinking refuse dumps and other environmental hazards.

The indefinite closure carried out by a combined taskforce of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, was said to have become very necessary and important to the sanitation needed in the market.

Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Mr. Ikharo Attah said that the market managers and traders have been warned about the growing refuse dumps and other illegalities, but no actions were taken prompting the action.

 

