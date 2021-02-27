FCTA storms Karusatellite, demolish drinking joints

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Friday stormed Karu, one of the populous satellite towns in Abuja Municipal Area Council, and demolished several drinking joints. Apart from the drinking joints, about 54 other makeshift tents used for other various trades in the area were also pulled down. The administration said the demolished structures were being inhabited by violators of COVID-19 protocols. Speaking after the exercise, Acting Director, Development Control, Garba Kwamkur, said they got a marching order from the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, to rid the city of miscreants, and unapproved developments.

Garba said: “We are removact ing all infractions and unapproved developments within the city road corridors. “Right now we are going around satellite towns, and we are starting with Karu Site and Jikwoyi. It is a continuous exercise and we are going even up to Abaji that we have not being for some time. We are ready for all the satellite towns within the city.” Also speaking, Head, Media and Enlightenment, of the COVID-19 Taskforce, Comrade Ikahro Attah, said the demolition was meant to deter those who may want to violate the protocols and abuse the landuse.

“What we did in Karu was joint effort with the COVID-19 enforcement team. We saw several violations of the protocols, which we reported to the development control, and officials moved in with their bulldozer and removed contravening structures in the area.”

