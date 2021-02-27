News

FCTA storms Karusatellite, demolish drinking joints

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Friday stormed Karu, one of the populous satellite towns in Abuja Municipal Area Council, and demolished several drinking joints. Apart from the drinking joints, about 54 other makeshift tents used for other various trades in the area were also pulled down. The administration said the demolished structures were being inhabited by violators of COVID-19 protocols. Speaking after the exercise, Acting Director, Development Control, Garba Kwamkur, said they got a marching order from the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, to rid the city of miscreants, and unapproved developments.

Garba said: “We are removact ing all infractions and unapproved developments within the city road corridors. “Right now we are going around satellite towns, and we are starting with Karu Site and Jikwoyi. It is a continuous exercise and we are going even up to Abaji that we have not being for some time. We are ready for all the satellite towns within the city.” Also speaking, Head, Media and Enlightenment, of the COVID-19 Taskforce, Comrade Ikahro Attah, said the demolition was meant to deter those who may want to violate the protocols and abuse the landuse.

“What we did in Karu was joint effort with the COVID-19 enforcement team. We saw several violations of the protocols, which we reported to the development control, and officials moved in with their bulldozer and removed contravening structures in the area.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

“Lions Club International Partners With CRSG; start Building of Diabetic Care Center In General Hospital Ogoja & Primary Health center in Calabar south”

Posted on Author Our Reporters

District Governor of Lions Clubs International (LCI), Lion Eloma; Commends Governor Ben Ayade and Dr Betta Edu Health Commissioner for an exceptional sterling performance Lions Club International an International Nonpolitical service organization with a membership of over 1.4 million around the World is aimed at promoting the principles of good government and good citizenship by […]
News

Atiku backs privatisation of refineries, other assets

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has backed the decision by the Federal Government to privatise some of its assets. The assets include the country’s refineries, the International Conference Centre in Abuja, Yola Electricity Distribution Company, Zungeru Hydro Power, Tafawa Belewa Square, among others. A total of N493.4 billion is expected to be earned from […]
News

Buhari condoles with Lamido of Adamawa, Atiku over passing of Khadija Musdafa

Posted on Author Our Reporters

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined government and indigenes of Adamawa State in mourning the passing of Hajiya Khadija Musdafa, matriarch of the Musdafa royal family. In a condolence message by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Tuesday, the president condoled with the Lamido of Adamawa, Muhammadu Barkindo […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica