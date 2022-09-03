FCTA tackles town planners for distorting Abuja master plan

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said that Town Planners were hugely responsible for the brazen abuse of Abuja Master Plan and many illegalities that bother on development. This disclosure was made yesterday in Abuja by the Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to the FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah, when he addressed members of the institute during a Roundtable Discussion on “Land Use Change and Challenges of Abuja Master Plan Implementation” to mark the annual week.

Attah said that town planners’ roles were very critical to the development and sustenance of a growing capital city like Abuja, and must be taken very seriously. He noted that the integrity of the Abuja Master Plan wouldn’t have been gravelly altered had the town planners remained faithful to their professional ethics. Attah explained that FCT Ministers have given ample opportunities to the Coordinator of Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, Umar Shaibu and the Director Development Control, Muktar Galadima who are members of the institute, to freely work for the preservation of the master plan. While he blamed town planners, who compromised standard, for most of the contraventions of Abuja urban and regional planning, illegalities and even indiscriminate change of land use in Abuja, he vowed that the administration would remain committed to fighting every threat to its development agenda.

