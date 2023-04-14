FCTA to commence registration, licensing of tourism outfits in Abuja

The Mandate Secretary, Social Development Secretariat, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA),Hajiya Hadiza Mohammed Kabir has disclosed its readiness to commence again the formal registration and licensing of all tourism, hospitality and related outfits operating in Abuja.

This, according to her, follows the ministerial approval granted to the Tourism Department of the Social Development Secretariat to undertake the long overdue exercise in accordance to laid down regulations. She disclosed this during a one-day Tourism Stakeholders Sensitisation Forum in Abuja. Kabir explained that the ministerial approval will help to guide the operations of the department and ease the implementation of this mandatory function. According to her, ‘‘The Tourism Act, amplified by the ministerial approval, as the authority ensures the enforcement of the Tourism Act and makes it mandatory for all tourism and hospitality related establishments in FCT to be registered and licensed at a fee without which they cannot operate in FCT.’’ The Mandate Secretary further told the tourism stakeholders, which had in attendance the National President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Nkereuwem Onung and others, that, the ministerial authority became necessary because new areas that require to be incorporated under the tourism legislation have emerged such as the issues of multiple taxation and contravention of Land Use Act and other emerging trends. She explained that the registration will provide for control and standardisation of the industry in line with international standards. ‘‘Establishments registered and licensed would be listed in the tourism compendium by SDS, which would be made available to all tourists and visitors to the FCT at the point of entry,’’ she noted. Kabir said that the department will have the power to enforce the payment of the registration fees payable by applicants, prescribe offences and apply penalties among others. Speaking on the development, Onung expressed appreciation to the Mandate Secretary and her team for the sensitisation and requested that the Mandate Secretary should make the Tourism Act enabling her to undertake the registration and licensing exercise available to the federation for further study. Onung assured her that FTAN will continue to work with the department of tourism to promote tourism in the Federal Capital Territory. At the end of the meeting, stakeholders agreed with the Mandate Secretary to hold a consultative forum on a date to be decided to deliberate more on the exercise and proffer the way forward. Earlier, the Director, Tourism Department, SDS, Mrs Marie Ochonue, stated that since 2013, the FCT had never collected money from any hotel for the sake of registration. She said: “Therefore, we want to start with immediate effect.” Ochonue added that the law governing hotels registration in Nigeria dated back to 1937, when the first hotel was established in the country. She said: “But in the FCT, when I came in as the Director of Tourism Department, I noticed that all hotels, about 3,500 operating in the FCT, none of them is registered and a lot is happening in these hotels. ‘‘Therefore, we want to start with immediate effect. We may or may not ask for the arrears depending on the outcome of the interactive forum that hotel operators requested that we have with them.”