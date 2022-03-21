FCTA to destroy 1,500 motorcycles seized from Okada operators

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said it will destroy about 1,500 motorcycles impounded from Okada operators for various traffic offences.

FCTA’s Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), Dr. Abdulateef Bello stated that the decision to destroy the impounded motorcycles was part of measures to deter would-be law breakers and also sanitise Abuja of incessant traffic menaces.

Bello who disclosed this over the weekend, noted that the administration had reinvigorated the system to respond more effectively to traffic issues in the city, to ensure safer roads. He further vowed that traffic officers would remain active to their duties of enforcing all rules and regulations.

He said, “Like we did the last time, these motorcycles have been impounded and awaiting crushing exercise, they are motorcycles that were arrested, contravening the law and regulations, driving against traffic within the Federal Capital City (FCC).

“Right now, we have over one thousand two hundred waiting to be crushed. As much as the exercise is ongoing, we are calculating by our estimation when we have one thousand five hundred motorcycles, then we begin another second round of the crushing.

“These motorcycles were impounded within three to four months, we did the last exercise around November/ December, then we started assembling the newly impounded motorcycles.”

He also warned Okada operators to obey the rules and the restrain order not to ply the FCT routes, saying, “They should stay within the confined areas such as estates and market places, not to approach the high ways, so all those that contravene will face this particular punishment of having their bikes crushed.”

