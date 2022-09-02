FCTA to LG Chairmen: Pay cleaning contractors

…disburses over N2bn to six Councils, others

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has tasked the Six Area Council Chairmen within the Territory on prompt payment for cleaning contractors. This, it said would help in reducing health and environmental hazards arising from dirtiness. FCTA also disbursed a total sum of N2,892,081,930.29billion to the six Area Councils in the FCT and other stakeholders as its share of statutory allocation for the month of July, 2022. Minister of State, FCT, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, who presided over the 168th Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC), meeting in Abuja, noted that the Council Chairmen must not collect the money and fail to pay waste collection contractors. Aliyu, who was represented by the Acting FCTA Permanent Secretary, Mallam Mohammed Bashir, urged the six Area Council Chairmen to always have the interest of the people at heart.

It was learnt that “a breakdown of the figures released during the JAAC meeting indicate that the sum of N611,276,341.46 million was made available for distribution to the six area councils, while the sum of N2,280,805,588.83billion was made available to other stakeholders, bringing the total sum to N2,892,081,930.29billion. “Similarly, distributions to area councils show that the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), received N170,582,270.76 million, while Gwagwalada got N82,954,656.18million and Kuje received N119,206,233.92million.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...