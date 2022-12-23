FCTA To Okada Riders: Stop shedding tears, obey laws

…crushes 240 motorcycles

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Friday said that shedding of tears by Okada operators will not stop the ongoing implementation of the policy to impound and immediately crush motorcycles from offending operators.

The Administration stated that it was a hard and painful decision, but must be implemented to stem the tide of lawlessness and disregard to approved standards.

It also noted that with established reports that insecurity and multiple road crashes challenges within the city, were linked to commercial motorcycle operators, the gradual processes of phasing out of Okada activities, won’t be compromised.

Mandate Secretary of FCTA Transportation Secretariat, Àbdullahi Candido, who supervised the fourth edition of the impound and crush exercise for 240 bikes at the popular A Y.A Junction in Asokoro, vowed that the operation will continue and no violator will be spared.

