FCTA to prosecute 413 property owners over N29bn debts

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has concluded arrangements to prosecute no fewer than 413 defaulting property owners by the end of August. Director, Information and Communication, FCT, Mr Muhammad Sule, who doubles as the Chairman, Media and Publicity Sub-Committee of FCT Debts Recovery Committee, made the disclosure in a statement yesterday in Abuja. Sule explained that the move was part of efforts by the FCTA to recover over N29 billion Ground Rents owed by property owners in the territory. He said that the legal fireworks, which are expected to commence at the end of August may lead to the forfeiture of the affected properties to the government in line with relevant laws. “It is disheartening that in spite of several appeals and warnings, some of the debtors have failed to pay their outstanding Ground Rents, thereby putting the fate of their properties on the balance. “Accordingly, since all entreaties failed, the Administration has no other option than to commence the prosecution of the first batch of defaulting property owners. “The committee has earlier announced the engagement of five law firms, owned by Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN), who have been hired to prepare legal documents to commence legal action against the defaulting titleholders,’’ he said. Sule said that letters serving as last warning to the debtors had already been dispatched, adding that the real court cases would start at the end of the month of August. He added: “Consequently, the committee wishes to warn that there will be no sacred cows as the law will surely take its course.”Because, the only language it will understand is for the debtors to clear their outstanding debts.” Sule said that the committee would take advantage of the highly professional legal firms to recover all the outstanding funds, because, the government needs the funds for infrastructural development. He further stated that the committee had collated a list of first batch of defaulting debtors consisting of 413 affected property owners that would face prosecution and eventual forfeiture of their properties. According to him, the only choice left for them is to clear their debts before the end of August.
Related Articles
Four FRSC officers rescued, six still with abductors — Official
The Federal Road Safety Corps has confirmed that four of its personnel who were abducted by bandits on Monday had been rescued with the help of other security agencies. The Corps Public Education Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday […]
Police frustrate militants protest in C’River
The Cross River State Police Command on Thursday prevented some militants who wanted to take their protest into Calabar, the state capital, from doing so. The militants, who are angry about the alleged levity with which the state government was treating them since they “surrendered” their arms in November 2018, have been restless and have […]
Five men steal construction materials, offer police N500,000
Police have arrested five people for allegedly stealing iron rods from a construction company in Lagos State. The suspects include Lawal Saheed (40), Taofeek Adenigba (43), Ope Olowolayemo (28) and Omotayo Adewale (34). They were arrested by policemen attached to Area E Command, Festac, about 3am on Sunday. The suspects were accosted in a Ford […]
