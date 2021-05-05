Health

FCTA to sanction public hospitals rejecting accident victims

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

…vows to punish defaulting staff

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has vowed to sanction any public hospital within the territory found to be rejecting accident victims.
This was even as it noted that staff who display any negligence to accident victims will be punished according to Civil Service Rules.
The Acting Secretary, FCTA Health and Human Services Secretariat, Dr. Muhammed Kawu disclosed this when he visited Maitama District Hospital to investigate a viral video on the social media, suggesting that an accident victim was rejected by the hospital.
Kawu stated that a short video produced in hausa language, that went viral on social media two days ago, suggesting that an accident victim was brought to the emergency unit of the hospital, but was rejected, was an affront
The Acting Secretary, who was in the hospital to see the accident victim in question, identified as George Imohimi, and a resident of Mpape who hails from Edo state.
Imohimi is currently on admission in the hospital and is also said to be recuperating, but the administration has vowed that any staff found to have exhibited any form of negligence over the matter will be sanctioned in accordance with Civil Service Rules.

