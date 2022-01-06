News

FCTA unveils new development plan for rural communities

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) yesterday said it would dedicate about 70 per cent of money allocated to Area Councils, for the provision of infrastructure in the rural communities. This is coming on the heels of public outcry over the many dilapidated social amenities, and other infrastructure in the area councils.

The Mandate Secretary of Area Councils Services Secretariat in the FCTA, Ibrahim Dantshoho, said that 70 per cent of the six hundred and twelve million naira proposed for the Area Council Services, would be devoted to reviving collapsing social amenities and also constructing new facilities. Dantshoho, who led other top management staff of the Secretariat on a familiarisation tour to Abaji Area Council, disclosed this. He said the decision to focus more on infrastructural projects with the budgetary allocation of the Secretariat, stems from the discovered need to improve governance and also empower the grassroots people to contribute to economic recovery plans of the government. Dantsoho appealed to the area councils’ chairmen to cooperate with the Secretariat and ensure that the projects were properly coordinated at their various domains.

“I want to encourage the council chairmen to see the Area Councils Service Secretariat as a partner in progress by maintaining a good working relationship and you should channel all your demands on policies matters to FCT Administration through the Area Councils Services Secretariat for effective service delivery so that our records can be set straight. “Consequently, I want to assure you that my position as the new mandate secretary is to drive your mission to have a successful tenure and improve the standard of living in every community under your council.”

 

