FCTA vows to sustain fight against illegal developers

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Comment(0)

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has vowed to sustain its ongoing fight against lawless estate developers.
Director, Department of Development Control, Murktar Galadima disclosed this on Thursday when his team stormed an illegal construction site at Sil Estate, Mbora district.
Galadima also debunked allegations of N10 million bribery, reportedly offered by the owner of the unapproved building to an unnamed staff of the Department.
While he vowed to investigate the bribery allegations, he noted that no amount of blackmail will deter government’s focus in reclaiming the distorted Abuja Masterplan.
According to him, preserving green areas in the city’s development blueprint was a sacred duty that must not be compromised, as it has a long time environmental consequences.
He further vowed that the if investigation finds any staff of the Department culpable in the bribery allegations, government will take drastic measures.
“We have not received a dime. We are going to remove the structure because it is illegal and unapproved,” he said.

