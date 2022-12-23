FCTA: We lose N400m monthly to water theft, leakages

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has decried the loss of about N400 million monthly due to water theft, leakages and sharp practices. General Manager, of the FCT Water Board Tauheed Amusan made the lamentation in Abuja yesterday. Amusa said the Lower Usuma Dam, which is the major source of water supply in Abuja, has the capacity to generate 20,000 cubic litre of water per hour, but only about 15,000 to 16,000 cubic litres are being pushed out. According to him, this volume of water is supposed to move through its trunk to the tanks, and residents get it to pay a subsidized rate, but many people were still bent on sabotaging the government’s efforts.

The GM said a massive disconnection of the illegal connections had commenced, while efforts were being made to work on all aged and broken pipes to mitigate Incidences of what he described as nonrevenue water. He said: “Non-revenue water is water that is not accounted for and the water we can’t account for, includes the water stolen by vandals, leakages and other sharp practices that is costing us an estimated N350m to N400m monthly.”

