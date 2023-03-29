News

FCTA: We Won’t Soft-Pedal On Okada Ban Enforcement 

The Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) on Wednesday vowed not to relent on its aggressive Okada ban enforcement, regardless of attacks against the task force team.

This was disclosed at Area 1, Garki by the Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister on Monitoring,  Inspection, and Enforcement,  Ikharo Attah during the crushing of about 476 bikes that were impounded from violators of the ban, within the Federal Capital City.

Attah expressed shock that after the repeated warnings through different means, and crushing over 1,000 impounded bikes some months ago, people were still taking an unnecessary economic risk by bringing in droves of commercial motorcycles to restricted areas.

While he confirmed that the task force was attacked by a stone-peddling mob during the enforcement exercise,  he stated that the legal enforcement of laws cannot be dissuaded by acts of lawlessness and attacks of any kind.

” It is worrisome that despite all that we do on a daily basis, the activities of these commercial motorcyclists have been linked with criminal activities.

” They ought not to operate within the Capital City,  but here we have to operate in total contraventions of what the law says in a modern city like Abuja.

” I thought that having crushed so many thousands of the illegal bikes, this menace would have reduced. If not that us crushing them publicly,  people would have been thinking that we sell them to ourselves.

" We are crushing them in full public glare and scrap is sold and the money paid into government's account", Attah said.

