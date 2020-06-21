FCTFA Chair celebrates first anniversary

F

ederal Capital Territory Football Association (FCTFA) Chairman, Adam Mohammed Mouktar has said he was committed to making football in Abuja and its environs a model to follow in the country as he celebrates his first year in office.

Elected June 20, 2019, Mouktar has brought his magic wand to bear with some far reaching programs and projects including partnership with German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and introduction of Teqball new sports amongst other landmarks.

“My experience has been remarkable in the true sense because we had a plan; we executed it and it has transformed the football landscape filled with hope that the future can and will be very bright,” explained Mouktar.

“I have seen how very passionate people are about the game they love.”

Like this: Like Loading...