FDA cautions against harmful skin toning products

The United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued twelve companies warning letters about selling over-the-counter skin lightening products containing hydroquinone. The products are unapproved drugs that are not recognised as safe and effective, according to the FDA, which has received reports of serious side effects including rashes, facial swelling and skin discoloration that may be permanent. The FDA has consequently warned that consumers should not use these products due to the potential risks. Instead, the regulatory organisation urged persons using such products to talk with their health care provider about treatment options for certain skin conditions, including dark or age spots. There are no FDAapproved or otherwise legally marketed overthe- counter (OTC) skin lightening products. Some manufacturers and distributors have already removed such products from the U.S. marketplace, and the FDA said it plans to take action against businesses that continue to market what it called “potentially harmful and illegal” products.
