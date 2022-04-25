News

FDA cautions against harmful skin toning products

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

The United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued twelve companies warning letters about selling over-the-counter skin lightening products containing hydroquinone. The products are unapproved drugs that are not recognised as safe and effective, according to the FDA, which has received reports of serious side effects including rashes, facial swelling and skin discoloration that may be permanent. The FDA has consequently warned that consumers should not use these products due to the potential risks. Instead,  the regulatory organisation urged persons using such products to talk with their health care provider about treatment options for certain skin conditions, including dark or age spots. There are no FDAapproved or otherwise legally marketed overthe- counter (OTC) skin lightening products. Some manufacturers and distributors have already removed such products from the U.S. marketplace, and the FDA said it plans to take action against businesses that continue to market what it called “potentially harmful and illegal” products.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Camp reopening: NYSC promises strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Ahead of the November 10 reopening of Orientation Camps by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) across the federation, the scheme yesterday pledged its readiness to adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocols during the exercise. This was as the National Youth Service Corps assured Nigerians that it would enforce strict compliance with all safety guidelines endorsed […]
News

Abiodun greets Buhari at 78

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari who clocks 78 on Thursday. A statement by Abiodun’s Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, said the governor shares in the joy of the President’s birthday and wishes him well in the arduous task of nation-building. “As you continue to serve our nation with […]
News

Coalition appraises Buhari, military on fight against insecurity

Posted on Author Our Reporters

… warns Nigerians against falsehood to undermine security agencies Following an extensive appraisal of the security situation across the 19 northern states, the Coalition of Northern Patriots (CNP) says President Muhammadu and the Nigerian military have successfully quelled the threats posed by criminal elements.  According to the coalition, this feat is particularly impressive considering the concerted effort by some […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica