FDC: Economic Activity To Remain Subdued On Post-Election Uncertainty

Citing post-election uncertainty, which, according to them, has triggered investor tentativeness, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC) have projected that economic activity is likely to remain subdued next month.

The analysts, who stated this in a new report, noted that in the first quarter of the year, “economic activity lulled significantly due to the naira cash crunch, persistent inflationary pressure, and election uncertainties.”

They also stated that consumption expenditures slowed amid rising prices in the first three months of the year, adding that the drop in oil production in March compared with February, is an indication that fiscal revenue also shrank.

According to the analysts, they expect oil prices in the coming month to remain volatile, trading between $80pb and $87pb. They further predicted that “yhe naira will remain under pressure in the IEFX window, it is expected to hover between N462/$ and N480/$.

However, in the parallel market, constrained demand for forex will strengthen the exchange rate. Oil production will slow further to 1.25 mbpd, putting renewed pressure on government earnings. “Although the global commodity prices index will continue to moderate, Nigeria’s inflation will spike further.

This will support the CBN to further raise rates by 50 per cent at its next meeting in May. The tension in the political space may heighten as the swearing-in event draws near. Due to the high risk of political, judicial, ethnic, and religious backlash, the probability of a pre-handover protest is now very high.”

The analysts, however, said: “Although it looks like Nigeria is in its twilight, we strongly believe that if the next administration focuses on critical reforms, the tides may turn the corner.” In addition, they stated: “The CBN is expected to continue mopping up liquidity in response to its tightening monetary policy stance.

Short-term interbank rates are likely to maintain their bullish trend and keep trading in double digits due to the recent increase in the MPR.