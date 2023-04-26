Money Line

FDC: Economic Activity To Remain Subdued On Post-Election Uncertainty

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Citing post-election uncertainty, which, according to them, has triggered investor tentativeness, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC) have projected that economic activity is likely to remain subdued next month.

The analysts, who stated this in a new report, noted that in the first quarter of the year, “economic activity lulled significantly due to the naira cash crunch, persistent inflationary pressure, and election uncertainties.”

They also stated that consumption expenditures slowed amid rising prices in the first three months of the year, adding that the drop in oil production in March compared with February, is an indication that fiscal revenue also shrank.

According to the analysts, they expect oil prices in the coming month to remain volatile, trading between $80pb and $87pb. They further predicted that “yhe naira will remain under pressure in the IEFX window, it is expected to hover between N462/$ and N480/$.

However, in the parallel market, constrained demand for forex will strengthen the exchange rate. Oil production will slow further to 1.25 mbpd, putting renewed pressure on government earnings. “Although the global commodity prices index will continue to moderate, Nigeria’s inflation will spike further.

This will support the CBN to further raise rates by 50 per cent at its next meeting in May. The tension in the political space may heighten as the swearing-in event draws near. Due to the high risk of political, judicial, ethnic, and religious backlash, the probability of a pre-handover protest is now very high.”

The analysts, however, said: “Although it looks like Nigeria is in its twilight, we strongly believe that if the next administration focuses on critical reforms, the tides may turn the corner.” In addition, they stated: “The CBN is expected to continue mopping up liquidity in response to its tightening monetary policy stance.

Short-term interbank rates are likely to maintain their bullish trend and keep trading in double digits due to the recent increase in the MPR.

Reporter

Related Articles
Money Line

Unilag Student Wins EY Nigeria’s Tax Professional Competition

Posted on Author Reporter

Moyosoreoluwa Dada, a final year student of the University of Lagos, has been crowned the overall winner of the EY Young Tax Professional of the Year 2023 (YTPY) competition. According to a press release, she beat nine other finalists to come tops in a fiercely contested competition, at the just concluded presentation of award certificates […]
Money Line

NDIC Begins Verification Of Defunct Peak Merchant Bank’s Depositors

Posted on Author Reporter

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance corporation (NDIC) has commenced verification of insured depositors of Peak Merchant Bank in- liquidation towards payment of their insured sums. According to a release signed by the Director, Communication and Public Affairs, NDIC, Bashir Nuhu, the verification exercise will enable depositors of the defunct bank to cross-check and ascertain their account […]
Money Line

World Bank: More Countries Relying On Migration To Realise Growth Potential

Posted on Author Reporter

Populations across the globe are aging at an unprecedented pace, making many countries increasingly reliant on migration to realize their long-term growth potential, according to a new report from the World Bank. The report entitled, “World Development Report 2023: Migrants, Refugees, and Societies,” released yesterday, stated that this trend is a unique opportunity to make […]

Leave a Comment