FDC: #EndSARS disruptions may push inflation to 14.5%

Citing disruptions caused by the #EndSARS crisis, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) have revised their estimates for inflation in October 2020 upward to 14.5 per cent from the previous 14.2 per cent projection.

The analysts, who stated this in the FDC’s latest Lagos Business School (LBS) Breakfast Session presentation obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, noted that the crisis would make inflation in October to rise to 14.5 per cent as it led to supply chain disruptions, higher logistics costs, forex rationing and currency pressures.

The analysts noted that Nigeria’s inflation rate had been on an upward trend since September last year due to the continued closure of the country’s land borders as well as coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic-induced disruptions.

According to the FDC analysts, their earlier projection that inflation would increase from 13.71 per cent in September 2020 to 14.2 per cent in October, was upended by the #EndSARS crisis.

The #EndSARS crisis broke out on October 20, when security forces in Lagos opened fire on unarmed protesters at the Lekki Toll gate, who had been staging a sit-in for about two weeks, calling for the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a notorious police unit that had long been accused of extortion, torture and extra-judicial killings, resulting in widespread looting of warehouses, massive destruction to the facilities of Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) companies and the burning of trucks conveying agricultural commodities.

The FDC analysts stated: “As a result of the EndSARS disruptions, commodity prices increased by an average of 23.79 per cent.”

They noted, for instance, that the price of a bag of onions jumped by 100 per cent to N80,000 at the end of October 20202 from N40,000 at the end of the previous month.

Also, the price of 50kg of tomatoes, went up from N30,000 at the end of Sept 2020 to N35,000 at the end of October, an increase of 16.67per cent.

Similarly, the price of 25 litres of palm oil increased by 30.43 per cent to N15,000 at the end of October from N11, 500 in the previous month.

Also, according to the analysts, the price of a 50kg bag of rice went up to N31,000 at the end of October compared with N30,000 in the previous month.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) had in its Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for September 2020, disclosed that food inflation rose by 0.66 per cent point to 16.66 per cent from 16 per cent recorded in the previous month. The Bureau attributed the rise in food inflation for the period to increases in prices of bread and cereals, potatoes, yam and other tubers, meat, fish, fruits and oils and fats.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had forecast in September that inflation is likely to rise to up to 14.15per cent at the end of December this year due to supply shocks as a result of the pandemic, which has curtailed economic activity and created disruptions.

