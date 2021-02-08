FDC: Exchange rate convergence unlikely for now

Prediction

EIU forecast official rate could be devalued to $450 per dollar

As the recent weakness of the naira at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) forex window (NAFEX rate) continues to fuel speculation of an imminent devaluation of the naira, Financial Derivatives Company Ltd (FDC) has said that although it is expecting another currency adjustment, the anticipated unification of exchange rate in the country is not likely to occur in the near term.

The firm made the prediction in its Lagos Business School (LBS) Executive Breakfast session presentation for January 2021, obtained by New Telegraph yesterday.

The FDC stated: “Currency pressures to persist at both parallel market and I & E window on increased forex demand. Another currency adjustment (is) likely, to keep the NAFEX & official rates closer.” Noting that the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) had forecast that the official rate could be devalued to $450 per dollar from N380/$1, the firm, however, said that while exchange rate convergence would continue, “unification is unlikely in the near-term.” Although the naira seems to have stabilised at N480 per dollar on the parallel market in the last few days, for most part of this week, the local currency has maintained a downtrend at the I&E window, thus triggering speculation that another devaluation of the naira was afoot. For instance, while data obtained from FMDQ’s website showed that the naira closed stronger yesterday at N396 .17 per dollar compared with an opening rate of N397.17/$1, the local currency closed weaker at N397.63 per dollar from an opening rate of N395.38/$1 on Thursday.

It also depreciated on Wednesday, closing at N395.50 per dollar from an opening rate of N395.25/$1. Furthermore, citing the CBN’s plan to settle February 24 Non- Deliverable Forwards (NDFs) at N412.14 on the official market, analysts at leading provider of currency trading solutions, AZA, on Thursday predicted that the naira would depreciate to N490 per dollar on the parallel market.

The NDF is an indicator of the direction of the exchange rate in the future and is often referenced against the spot rate of the exchange rate between the naira and the dollar.

On December 31, last year, the naira had closed at N410.25 at the I&E window fuelling speculation that the CBN had devalued the local currency. CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, had last year said that the apex bank would pursue exchange rate unification around the I&E window rate.

The naira was under pressure on the parallel market for most part of 2020 due to foreign exchange scarcity, occasioned by the slump in the price of oil( the commodity that accounts for about 90 per cent of Nigeria’s export earnings).

