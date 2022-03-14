FDC: February inflation’ll likely drop to 15.57%

Latest inflation numbers scheduled for release tomorrow by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) are likely to show that Nigeria’s headline inflation declined further to 15.57 per cent in the month of February 2022 from 15.60 per cent recorded for January 2022, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) have said.

The analysts, who made the prediction in a report obtained by New Telegraph on Friday, pointed out that they carried out their survey at the end of last month when the impact of surging petrol and diesel prices had not manifested in retail prices.

Specifically, the analysts said: “Headline inflation is projected to reach an inflection point in February and increase in the coming months due to supply-side constraints and cost pressures, principally the knock-on effect of the spike in diesel prices (retail price currently at N650/litre).

The on-going hostilities between Russia and Ukraine will continue to weigh on the global commodity supply chain, with a trickle-down effect on domestic prices.” Also, they said they expect core inflation -“which is inflation less seasonalities”- to increase by 0.11per cent to 13.98 per cent, adding that: “This is primarily as a result of higher energy costs and persistent currency pressures.”

According to the analysts, “even though domestic food prices are falling due to weak aggregate demand, consumer price resistance and late harvest, living costs, continue to climb. One price propelling factor is the pass-through effect of higher energy prices on transport and logistics costs. “Notably, the scarcity of fuel has created some level of market inefficiencies and encouraged arbitrage practices. Currently, petrol and diesel are selling at different prices across the country, with some selling as high as N250/litre and N650/litre respectively.” Furthermore, they stated: “The year-on-year food index is projected to fall slightly by 0.14per cent to 16.99per cent due to weak aggregate demand and late harvest of major agric produce.

The price of tomatoes, pepper and onions declined by an average of 28.72per cent in February before increasing slightly in early March due to higher logistics costs. “Most traders were unable to pass-on the bulk of the additional expense to consumers due to weak aggregate demand and price resistance.

Another noticeable trend during the month is an increase in the price of commodities with import content, suggesting that imported inflation will remain elevated. The price of flour rose by 5.37per cent to N21,600 per bag due to rising global wheat prices and persistent exchange rate pressures.”

