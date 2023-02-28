Analysts
Business

FDC forecasts 1.35% GDP growth for Nigeria in Q1’23

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC) has said the Nigerian economy is likely to grow by 1.35 per cent in the first quarter of this year compared with 3.52per cent in Q4’22.

The firm made the forecast while reacting to the 2022 full-year Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) last week.

Noting that the 3.1 per cent economic growth recorded by the country in 2022, is in line with its 3.01 per cent forecast and the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) 3.2 per cent prediction, the FDC said: “The positive growth rate can be attributed to the festive period and increased economic activities in Q4,” adding that “typically, Q4 growth rates are higher  than in preceding quarters.”

Although it noted that on a quarterly basis, the real GDP grew by 3.52 per cent in Q4’22, down by 0.46 per cent from 3.98 per cent in Q4’21, the firm averred that “ultimately, Nigeria’s GDP figures for 2022 show that the economy could be on a mend, despite the headwinds it faced in the year.”

“Nigeria wriggled through spiralling inflation (2022’s average: 18.75%), currency crises (N740/$ at the parallel market), escalating insecurity, restrictive monetary policy, dwindling fiscal revenue, and policy inconsistency.

All these happened together with external imbalances stemming from the lingering Russian-Ukraine war. “We expect real GDP growth to sustain its positive trend in Q1’23, albeit lower than Q4’22, on the impact of currency scarcity, political uncertainty, and geopolitical tensions.

We are forecasting GDP growth of 1.35 per cent in Q1’23. In addition, the expected decline in growth with the sharp uptick in headline inflation to 21.8 per cent in January will be major considerations for the monetary policy committee at its next meeting in March,” the FDC stated.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Tanker accidents: Lagos-Ibadan expressway’s reconstruction nightmare

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi reports

Despite the fact that reconstruction of the Lagos-Ibadan  expressway  has reached 60 per cent completion, current  surge in tanker accidents resulting in damages  of  finished  sections of the road is generating  concerns among stakeholders. Dayo Ayeyemi reports   W hen the Federal Government, led by President Mohammadu Buhari, flagged off the reconstruction of 127.6 kilometre  […]
Business

Bank restates commitment to AfCFTA

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan, has said the bank is prepared to partner with other organizations to explore the opportunities available in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). Akinwuntan, who stated this at an event in Lagos, pointed out that the pan-African bank was set up primarily for the economic integration and […]
Business

Hyundai Motor sweeps iF Design Award 2021

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Hyundai Motor won 14 awards for design excellence at iF Design Award 2021, marking its seventh consecutive year of honors at the prestigious event The company won its third Gold award through the ‘Epit ultra-fast charger’   The company showed its range by winning design awards in categories such as product, communication, user interface, architecture, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica