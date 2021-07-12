FDC forecasts 18.1% inflation for June, July

Tony Chukwunyem It may have moderated in April and May this year, but Nigeria’s inflation could resume its upward trend and hit 18.1 per cent in June, July and August, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) have said.

In a report obtained by New Telegraph at the weekend, the analysts said: “June inflation could climb to 18.1 per cent as the exchange rate pass-through effect to commodity prices becomes more pronounced.

The currency adjustment (NAFEX) took place May 24. This would also be exacerbated by insecurity, higher energy costs, likely electricity and fuel pump price hike and the planting season effect.”

After maintaining an upward trend since late 2019, inflation had moderated to 18.12 per cent in April 2021 from 18.17 per cent in March 2021 and further fell to 17.93 per cent in May.

However, in his latest Lagos Business School (LBS) Executive Breakfast presentation sighted by this newspaper at the weekend, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), FDC, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, said that the firm’s outlook for July and August was that inflation will increase to 18.1 per cent.

The FDC boss had predicted in December that double-digit inflation in the country will remain and average at 16 per cent in 2021

