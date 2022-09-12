FDC: Inflation likely to hit 20.4% in August

Tony Chukwunyem

Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited has projected that Nigeria’s headline inflation may rise further to 20.4 per cent in August 2022 from 19.64 per cent in July.

The firm, which stated this in a report released at the weekend, noted that if the prediction proves correct, it would be the seventh consecutive monthly increase and the highest rate of inflation in 16 years. It attributed the continuation of the uptrend in inflation to exchange rate pressure as well as the combined effects of insecurity, global supply disruptions and higher logistics costs.

The report partly read: “The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) will release its Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for the month of August on (15th September). Based on our econometric model and market survey in Lagos and environs, Nigeria’s headline inflation is projected to increase again by 0.76 per cent to 20.40 in August.

“Food inflation will rise by 1.49 per cent to 23.9 per cent, while core inflation will increase by 0.54 per cent to16.8 per cent. If our estimates are accurate, it will be the seventh consecutive monthly increase and the highest rate of inflation in 16 years. “We observed that the nonfood basket showed a higher rate of price acceleration than food items. This can be attributed to seasonalities and harvest effect on supply and prices.

“Also, we believe that imported food commodities and raw materials like wheat and sugar declined towards their pre-pandemic levels. “Combined effects of insecurity, global supply disruptions and higher logistics costs are still taking a toll on general prices.

All inflation sub-indices are expected to move in line with headline inflation, except monthon- month inflation. However, we expect that month-on-month inflation will decline by 0.16 per cent to1.68 per cent (21.73 per cent annualised).”

Specifically, the report said: “Food inflation is expected to continue its upward trend in August, rising by 1.49 per cent to 23.51 per cent while the food subindex is projected to increase to 1.99 per cent. The prices of a few commodities — such as tomatoes and melon seeds — moderated.

But prices of most commodities rallied, defying the expectation that harvest would highly moderate prices. “The effect of worsening insecurity, which has displaced many farmers especially in the north, is deflating the seasonal impact of harvest. Large number of commodities with import content also recorded high price increase. In August, the price of commodities in the selected food basket increased by 5.99 per cent on average.

“In line with annual core inflation (all items less food and energy), monthly core inflation is expected to increase by 0.78 per cent to 17.04 per cent in August due to currency pressure and the high cost of transportation. The exchange rate depreciated by 2.5 per cent to N704/$ in August 31 from N687/$ at the beginning of the month. The price of diesel and other fuel remain elevated in August.”

However, the FDC analysts pointed out that the inflation trend in sub-Saharan Africa was generally on the upsurge, noting that “while the spike in inflation has supported interest rates hike by most African central banks, the pressing need to increase capital inflows and protect the currency due to global tightening have further triggered aggressive stance.”

They added: “Inflation in Nigeria and other African countries remains tacky despite declining global food prices. The Food and Agriculture Organisation Global Food Price Index declined slightly by 1.92 per cent to 139 points in August, the fifth consecutive decline. However, in Nigeria, food inflation remained elevated due to several legacy constraints, such as the exchange rate.

“The naira has depreciated by over 20 per cent year-to-date. The depreciation of the naira implies that the price of imported food items, such as wheat, will surge in Nigeria.

Our empirical findings show that the exchange rate has contributed over 70 per cent of the inflationary pressure in 2022.”

