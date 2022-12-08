FDC: Inflation rate hits 21.35% in November

Nigeria’s headline inflation rate likely increased for the tenth consecutive month to 21.35 per cent in November 2022 from 21.09 per cent in October, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited have said. The analysts, who stated this in a new report, predicted that food inflation eased to 23.42 per cent in November from 23.72 per cent in the preceding month.

They, however, pointed out that though the harvest period and consumer resistance contributed to the decline in food inflation last month, food prices were still maintaining an upward trend. According to them, “the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) will release its November inflation report on December 15. Based on our market survey in Lagos and our econometric model, we forecast a further increase in Nigeria’s headline inflation to 21.35% in November 2022, from 21.09 per cent in October 2022.

“Food inflation is expected to rise to 23.42 per cent year-on-year in November, a decline from 23.72 per cent in October. While this may seem like food price increases are beginning to ease, it is important to note that food inflation is still very much present. The decline in inflation was due to the harvest period and consumer resistance as prices of staple goods such as rice, beans, and garri fell in the month of November.” They said while inflation, on a month-onmonth basis, is expected to decline further to 1.1per cent from 1.24per cent in October, core inflation is projected to increase by 0.12per cent to 17.92per cent in November.

“Inflationary pressures in the country have remained elevated largely due to the exchange rate pass-through effect. Naira’s exchange rate against the dollar at the parallel market averaged N795.95 in November, a 5.59 per cent depreciation from N751.47 in October. Due to the lag effect, we expect to see the impact of the current fuel scarcity situation on inflation increase in December,” the analysts said. Although they noted that “rising commodity prices and stubbornly high inflation is not Nigeria- specific,” the analysts stated that the country has, “legacy challenges and low buffers” which have prevented prices from falling significantly. Specifically, they said: “About 90per cent of the total food supply in Nigeria is produced in rural areas, and while prices of food at the farm gates are usually low, there is a steep price increase when it reaches the urban areas.

