FDC: Inflation to slow down in Q4’22

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) have predicted that inflation is likely to decline in the fourth quarter of this year, “due to the harvest impact.” The analysts stated this while reacting to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released on Monday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In a note posted on the FDC’s website, the analysts stated: “The NBS released its consumer price index (CPI) report for September today(Monday). Nigeria’s official headline inflation continued its upward trend, rising by 0.25 per cent to 20.77 per cent.

This is the 8th consecutive monthly increase and a 17- year high. “Even though the uptick in the annual price level was sustained, the good news is that the slope of the inflation curve is beginning to flatten out. Another interesting trend is the sharp decline (0.41%) in month-onmonth inflation (1.36%, annualised at 17.61%), a more current measure of price movement.

“This reinforces the view that inflation is almost at a tipping point and set to decline in Q4 (the peak of the harvest season).” The analysts, however, stated that despite the sustained increase in headline inflation, they were not expecting the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to continue with its tightening cycle at its next meeting in November. According to the analysts, their position is predicated on the significant increase in Treasury Bill (T/Bill rates in recent months and the impact this is having on stock market valuation.

According to the analysts, “in the last five months, the 364-day T/ bill rate has been increased by 650bps to 13.0 per cent p.a from 6.49 per cent p.a. This general increase in the level of interest rates is having a major negative and disruptive effect on stock market valuation, because of the inverse relationship between stock prices and interest rates. Because of the possible decline in the rate of inflation, the CBN is more likely to be tentative about further interest rate increase.” In addition, the analysts stated that while, “inflation is likely to decline in the coming months due to the harvest impact, the downside risk remains the recent flood in most food producing states especially Benue, which is likely to reduce food supply and push up prices,” adding that “this will be further compounded by a boost in money supply due to election activities.”

 

