FDC: Inflation to stay high in Q1’23

As reactions continue to trail the National Bureau of Statistics’ (NBS) latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, which shows that inflation rate rose for the 10th consecutive month to 21.47 per cent in November 2022 from 21.09 per cent in October, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) have said they expect the trend (rising prices) to continue in the first quarter of next year.

Commenting on the NBS’s CPI data in a report released over the weekend, the analysts stated: “The hotter-than expected inflation rate in November was largely driven by exchange rate pass-through effect and higher cost of production due to astronomical rise in energy costs. “Another major culprit for the 17-year high November CPI is the flood effect, which ravaged about 31 states.

The CPI inflation is also indicative of an increase in economic activity in November as businesses frontload their purchases ahead of the Christmas season.”

They noted that while moderation of global prices has led to a decline in inflation rates in some advanced and emerging countries, inflationary pressures in Nigeria “have remained elevated due to the persistent currency crisis, the recent devastating flooding, and fiscal deficit monetisation by the Federal Government of Nigeria.”

Furthermore, the analysts pointed out that although the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has adopted restrictive measures since May 2022, the money supply and the apex bank’s balance sheet had continued to head north. On their reasons for predicting that inflation would remain high in Q1’23, the analysts said: “High festive demand and campaign spending will put pressure on prices in the coming months

