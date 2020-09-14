FDC: Lower savings rate, fuel price hike heighten inflationary pressure

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) downward review of the minimum interest rate on savings to 1.25per cent per annum as well as the recent increases in Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and electricity tariff are likelytostoke inflationary pressures in the short term, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC) have said.

The analysts, who stated this in the latest, “FDC economic bulletin,” obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, said they were expecting a likelyincrease inheadline inflation to 12.95per cent for August 2020 from 12.82 per cent in July.

If their prediction comes through, itwouldrepresentthehighest inflation rate in 30 months and also show that the country has recorded eleventh consecutive month of increase in inflation. Explaining how the downward review of the minimum interest rate on savings will contribute to pushing up inflation, the analysts said:

“The CBN has reduced the minimum interest rate on savings to 10 per cent per annum of MPR from 30 per cent per annum effectiveSeptember 1. This means that at the current Monetary Policy Rate ( MPR) -12.5 per cent per annum- the savings interest rate floor is down 250bps to 1.25 per cent per annum from3.75percentperannuminprevious months.

“Savings accounted for 23 per centof totaldepositsin2019, upfrom 14 per cent in 2013. Lower interest ratesatatimeof rising inflationwill further widen the negative real rate of return onsavings to -11.57per cent from -8.38 per cent in January 2020.

This is likely to discourage savings and increase the marginal propensityto consume (MPC), whichcould heighten inflationary pressures.” Similarly, commenting on how higher Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) price and electricity tariff hike will fuel inflation, the analysts stated: “The move towards a market determined PMS price and the adoption of cost reflective electricity tariffs point to a gradual shift towards general equilibrium.

“However, it will have attendant consequences on cost of living. In August, Brent price was up 4.16 per cent to an average of $45.02pb, resulting in a 7.67 per cent increase in the pump price of PMS to N160/ liter. This coupled with the cost reflective electricity tariffs would increase cost of living and could stoke inflationary pressures especially in the short-term.”

They, however, said they expect the cost reflective electricity tariffs to spur investment in the power sector and improve power supply in the long term, adding that: “This will boost total factor productivity which has been negative (-0.7%) in the last five years.”

But apart from the increases in the price of PMS and electricity tariff, the FDC analysts also cited the significant rise in the value of transactions settled through the electronic payments systems in the countryaspartof thefactorsfueling inflation.

“Money supply growth and an astronomical increase (1.86%) in the value of transactions settled through the electronic payments systems in Nigeria could be part of the factors precipitating higher price inflation as forecast in our August projections.

