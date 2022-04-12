FDC: March Inflation to hit 15.83%

 Nigeria broke despite oil windfall, says Rewane

Latest inflation numbers scheduled for release on Thursday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) are likely to show that Nigeria’s headline inflation increased further to 15.83 per cent in the month of March 2022 from 15.70 per cent in the previous month, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) have said.

The analysts made the prediction in a report released at the weekend. They stated that “while the spike in inflation last month was largely attributed to cost pressures (higher energy costs and exchange rate pressures) and the pass-through effects of global supply chain disruptions on imported commodities like wheat, this time around, we are also noticing the impact of the cross-elasticity effects on locally produced commodities like cassava, yam and tomatoes.

“This is because consumers are shifting to cheaper substitutes. Increased demand and limited supply of local substitutes is pushing up prices and stoking inflationary pressures.” Furthermore, they said: “Unlike the previous month, both annual food and core (inflation less seasonalities) sub-indices are expected to increase in March.

Food inflation is projected to rise by 0.19 per cent to 17.30 per cent, while core is estimated to increase by 0.38 per cent to 14.39 per cent. This is largely due to higher energy costs, rising imported and domestic food prices.”

In its inflation report released last Tuesday, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said that there was a marginal acceleration of headline inflation from 15.60 per cent in January to 15.70 per cent in February 2022.

New Telegraph reports that the inflation rate decreased from the 15.63 per cent last December to 15.60 per cent in January 2022. Meanwhile, Rewane also said Nigeria remains broke despite oil windfall from the war between Russian and Ukraine. He said post-COVID-19 effects, worsening insecurity, macroeconomic challenges and the Russia/ Ukraine conflict had further compounded the country’s fiscal woes.

Rewane, who disclosed this while speaking at the Lagos Business School April 2022 Lecture in Lagos, said the country was broke despite the windfall from increase in price of oil at the international market.

While delivering his lecture themed: ‘Distracted Leaders &Conflicted Policy Makers,’ he explained that the Federal Government was cash strapped, saying that oil production sub-optimal was leading to capping impact of higher oil prices for Nigeria. Rewane noted that subsidy payments following petroleum product importation was adding to government’s revenue challenges and eroding the oil revenue generated by the Federal Government.

The FDC helmsman pointed out that swap deals were also tapering oil revenue in the country. He admitted that tax revenue was slowing on hostile business environment, saying that the Federal Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) disbursement was down by 10.67 per cent to N621.68 billion in Q1’22 from N695.94 billion in Q4’21.

In addition, Rewane said the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) continued to maintain monthly deductions from FAAC remittance. Speaking further on the current macroeconomic challenges on investors, Rewane stressed that low interest rates amid rising inflation was widening negative real rates of return on investment.

According to him, investors are sceptical of Nigeria’s debt profile as debt level climbs. To him, Nigeria’s total public debt up 20 per cent to N39.56 trillion in 2021 from N32.92 trillion in 2020. He noted that insecurity was tapering prospective FDI inflows, adding that FDIs dipped to a 5-year low by 32.14 per cent to $698.8 million in 2021.

