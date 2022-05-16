Business

FDC: Naira’s depreciation may shrink external reserves to $38bn

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

With depreciation of naira likely to continue as a result of rising demand for foreign exchange, Nigeria’s external reserves may fall to $38 billion in the coming weeks given that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will sustain its intervention in the forex market, Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) has said.

 

The firm, which made the  prediction in a presentation by its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, at the Lagos Business School (LBS) Executive Breakfast Session, last week, stated that “forex demand pressure is expected to increase as manufacturers intensify stockpiling ahead of election,” adding that “further depreciation of the naira will likely continue.”

 

It noted that with Nigeria not benefitting from higher oil prices due to sub-optimal production, occasioned by operational challenges, such as vandalism and oil theft, the country’s external reserves resumed steady depletion towards the end of April, falling to $39.62 billion (nine months of imports).

 

The FDC also projected that the parallel market rate of the naira, which was up 1.09 per cent to N588/$ in April “would likely cross N600/$ as election spending commences.” New Telegraph’s analysis of latest data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows that the nation’s external reserves dropped by $735.30 million between April 21 and May 11, 2022.

 

Specifically, the external re-serves  which stood at $39.81 billion on April 21, maintained a downward trend to fall to $39.07 billion on May 11, 2022. In its “Nigeria Staff Report for the 2021 Article IV Consultation” report published in February, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had said Nigeria’s external reserves could fall to $29.1 billion by 2024 on the back of lower oil prices, restricted Eurobond market access and higher capital outflows.

 

The report said: “Nigeria’s external position is assessed to be weaker than warranted by fundamentals. External buffers are limited, with FX reserves projected to remain below 100 percent of the IMF’s ARA metric in the medium term.

 

“Given still significant naira asset holdings of FPIs, estimated at $16.9 billion as of September 2021, Nigeria remains vulnerable to capital outflow pressures notwithstanding the authorities’ steady clearing of FX payments backlogs to FPIs. “Further drains on FX reserves could come from existing FX swap arrangements for which details were not available.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Clean note policy: CBN fines non-compliant banks N181m

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that it recommended a total of N181 million as penalties for 12 deposit money banks that were found not to have complied with its “Clean Note Policy and Banknote Fitness Guidelines” directive in 2020. The apex bank disclosed this in its currency operations annual report for 2020 […]
Business

NGX: Propelling economy amid low participation

Posted on Author CHRIS UGWU

Though the Nigerian capital market has been struggling with crisis of confidence arising from the financial meltdown and recession, CHRIS UGWU writes that at 61 years, the stock market has continued to provide the country the opportunity to create wealth   Economic stakeholders believe the exchange has acted and continue to perform as a catalyst […]
Business

Ghana to hold national conference on AfCFTA

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Ghanaian Government has said it would hold a two-day National Conference in Accra on the implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (Af- CFTA) agreement.   The national conference is organised by the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MOTI), the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) and the National AfCFTA Coordination Office, in collaboration […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica