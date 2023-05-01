FDC: Nigeria Urgently Needs ‘Interest Rate Restructuring’

Citing what they described as the “apparent disconnect” between the benchmark interest rate- the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR)- and other nominal rates in the country, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC) have called for a restructuring of interest rate to ensure that nominal interest rates always move in tandem with the MPR in order to improve monetary policy effectiveness.

The analysts, who stated this in a new report released over the weekend, noted that unlike the general situation in other economies, the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) recent MPR hikes had failed to rein in inflation. They said: “Between January 2022 and February 2023, inflation maintained an upward trend despite interest rate hikes.

This implies that Nigeria’s inflation remains irresponsive to monetary tightening. On the other hand, the US economy shows the effectiveness of monetary policy on inflation.” They further stated: “The effectiveness of monetary policy tools is largely dependent on the connectivity between the anchor rate and other nominal rates. The anchor rate in Nigeria is disconnected from the short-term interest rates and t-bill rates thus making monetary policy ineffective.

“Despite the monetary tightening measures of the CBN through six consecutive hikes in the MPR, money supply rose to 18.3 per cent year-over-year in February 2023 from 17.2 percent in January 2023. Credit to businesses and consumers also increased to 16 per cent year- over-year. Inflation increased to 21.91 per cent year-over-year in February 2023 from 21.82 per cent in January 2023.”

According to the FDC analysts, several factors are responsible for why monetary policy has not been effective in curbing inflation in Nigeria. Shedding light on these factors, the analysts stated: “The lack of independence and full autonomy of the Central Bank undermines the effectiveness of monetary policy in Nigeria. In addition, CBN’s periodic multi- sector intervention money buoys liquidity.

It is also pertinent to note that monetary policy is delinked from its core fundamentals as there is an apparent disconnect between the anchor rate and other nominal rates in Nigeria. “Indeed, the MPR is now ananchorless anchor; short[1]term interest rates are not anchored to the MPR. Specifically, market imperfections and excessive monetary growth continue to impede monetary policy effectiveness.

Money supply growth and excess liquidity persist because of growth in the monetary base as a result of rising Ways and Means advances (N23 trillion) by the CBN to the Federal Government. CBN’s direct money multi-sector interventions and intervention loans by other institutions (including the Bank of Industry and the Bank of Agriculture) are undermining the effectiveness of the tightening cycle.”

The analysts also cited what they said is an absence of effective coordination between monetary and fiscal authorities. “Besides, Inflation stoking factors in Nigeria are mostly supply-side issues: energy crisis leading to high energy costs; foreign exchange scarcity; and supply shocks. Therefore, fis- cal measures must complement monetary measures for the latter’s effectiveness in curbing inflationary pressures,” the analysts said.