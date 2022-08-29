FDC: Persistent currency pressures may keep inflation high

The continuous liquidity crisis in Nigeria’s foreign exchange market will likely lead to another increase in the country’s inflation rate this month, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited have said.

As the analysts put it in a new report, “headline inflation is expected to remain elevated due to the persistent currency pressures in the system. Inflation will further soar in August before moderating in September.”

They further stated that “forex demand pressures will persist as forex liquidity remains squeezed. Thus, we expect that the official exchange rate of the naira will be devalued by about five per cent, while the parallel market rate will hover between N675/$ and N690/$.

We expect a further decline in external reserve due to central bank’s intervention in the forex market and continuous shortfalls in government revenue relative to expenditure. Therefore, the ability of the central bank to stabilise the currency is likely to be weakened.”

The analysts, who noted that the naira plunged to a record low of N717/$ at the parallel market on July 28 from N616/$ on June 30, attributed the local currency’s sharp depreciation to speculative activities and forex scarcity.

In addition, they predicted that “gross external reserves depletion is likely to continue in the near term as lower domestic oil production continues to cap the gains from higher oil prices. Also, the CBN is likely to increase supply to the Investors and Exporters’ (I & E) window in order to stabilize the currency.”

However, they noted that “continued depletion in the reserves level will limit the ability of CBN to stabilise the currency.” Nigeria’s inflation rose for the sixth consecutive month when it increased to 19.64 per cent in July 2022 from 18.6 per cent in the previous month.

In a recent report, Access Bank’s Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) had stated that “the faster rise in the general price level is due to several factors. Firstly, imported inflation arising from the on-going Russia- Ukraine war.

“The crisis has aggravated supply chain disruptions which had existed at the onset of COVID-19. Multi-year highs were recorded in inflation rate across many advanced economies. These price increases are transmitted into the Nigerian economy via high price of imported consumer and capital goods.”

