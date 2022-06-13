FDC predicts 17.72% inflation for May

Nigeria’s inflation maintained its upward trend and likely hit 17.72 per cent in May 2022, from 16.82 per cent in the previous month, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) have said. The analysts, who made the prediction in a report released at the weekend, noted that if their prediction comes true, it will be “the fourth consecutive monthly increase and the highest inflation rate in almost 12 months.”

According to the analysts, a noticeable trend during their market survey for last month is that “commodity prices are increasing at a faster pace for food items than in the nonfood basket, reflecting the combined effects of seasonality, output shocks and war induced global supply chain disruptions. “Flour and diesel are major costs components in the baking of bread, accounting for 70 per cent and 15 per cent of the total costs.

The price of flour and diesel spiked by 76.7 per cent and 209.37 per cent to N26,500/bag and N750/litre respectively in the last year.

“This is likely to push upwards the price of a loaf of bread from N600 two months ago to N900. Despite the price surge, wages have remained static or even declined in real terms. Consequently, price resistance of consumers is increasing and many are switching to affordable substitutes.

In some cases, as is empirically evident, we have noticed a drop in the quantity of goods demanded. Since price inflation is not a Nigeria specific phenomenon, there are indications that the price spiral is not likely to be short-lived.

“All inflation sub-indices are expected to move in tandem with headline inflation. Month-on-month to rise marginally by 0.03per cent to 1.79 per cent (23.77 per cent annualised), food up 0.48 per cent to 18.8 per cent and core inflation to increase by 0.17per cent to 14.35 per cent.”

The analysts, who noted that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), like most of its counterparts elsewhere, recently raised interest rates as part of measures to curb inflation, however, stated that “the short-term outlook for local price inflation is likely to be elevated as the causative factors are both domestic and exogenous to Nigeria. Therefore, Nigeria’s inflation trajectory is likely to fall in line with global trends in the near term.”

They further said: “Nigeria’s inflation stoking factors appear to be more structural and cost-push. Monetary policies are usually less effective in addressing supply-induced inflationary pressure. Hence, inflationary pressures could persist if monetary tightening is not complemented by both structural reforms and fiscal policy responses.”

Aside from the impact of the Russian-Ukraine war, the analysts also cited currency pressures as one of the inflationstoking factors in Nigeria. “While naira is expected to appreciate marginally in the short-term as party delegates continue to sell their spoils, it is likely to be short-lived as Nigeria continues to grapple with a drop in dollar inflows,” the analysts said.

