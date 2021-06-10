FDC predicts 18.2% inflation for May

Nigeria’s inflation resumed its upward trend and likely hit 18.2 per cent in May 2021, from 18.12 per cent in the previous month, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) have said. The analysts, who made the prediction in a report obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, also said that food inflation is projected to rise to 24.15 per cent in May from 22.75 per cent in April. Contrary to forecasts, Nigeria’s headline inflation retreated for the first time in 20 months to 18.12 per cent in April from 18.17 per cent recorded in March. However, the FDC analysts suggest that the un-expected drop in the inflation rate for March seems to have been only a blip.

The analysts stated: “Based on our time series model and market survey, headline inflation is likely to increase to 18.2 per cent in the month of May from 18.12 per cent in April. The earlier news that headline inflation slipped marginally in April 2021 was received with a certain amount of skepticism by analysts. This was mainly due to the fact that anecdotal proxies seemed to be running contrary to the data. The question on the minds of most analysts is if this drop was a blip or a trend. “What also raised eyebrows was the statement by the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) that global food prices are at a 10-year high of 4.8 per cent.

Therefore, it becomes more difficult for analysts to comprehend how food inflation in Nigeria would be running in the opposite direction of the global food basket.” They further said: “In addition, inflation in the U.S. climbed to a 13-year high of 4.2 per cent in April. The consensus forecast is for an increase to 4.7 per cent in May. In the UK, inflation doubled from 0.7 per cent in March to 1.5 per cent in April. This is the highest level since March 2020. In sub-Saharan Africa, four of the countries under our review (Angola, Kenya, South Africa and Zambia) recorded higher inflation rates. Apart from Kenya, these countries have inflation rates higher than their interest rates.

