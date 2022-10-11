FDC predicts 20.9% inflation for September

Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited has projected that Nigeria’s headline inflation will rise further to 20.9 per cent in September 2022 from 20.52 per cent in August.

If the firm’s prediction proves right, it will be the eight consecutive monthly increase and the highest rate of inflation in 16 years. In a report released over the weekend, the FDC stated that “infla- tion (is) expected to sustain its upward trend in September albeit at a slower pace.”

It attributed the continuation of the uptrend in inflation to “dwindling forex inflows” and unattractive interest rates. Furthermore, the firm, which noted that political campaign and election spending will lead to a spike in liquidity, pointed out that: “An increase in aggregate demand without a corresponding increase in aggregate supply will stoke inflation.”

In an earlier report, FDC had also cited the likely passage of the current wage review of lecturers in public universities as another development that could worsen inflation.

The firm said: “The risk to this trend remains with the likely passage of the current wage review of public lecturers. And the money supply will increase coupled with the release of funds for election campaigns.

The increased liquidity will cause demand pull effect which could compound inflationary pressure. Although, harvest season might increase output, which could have a further positive effect on the food basket.”

