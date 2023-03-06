FDC predicts 20.96% inflation for February

Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited has projected that Nigeria’s headline inflation is likely to decline by 0.86 per cent to 20.96per cent in February from 21.82per cent in January. In a report released over the weekend, the FDC stated that if its projection is correct, “February inflation will be the lowest since September 2022.” The firm also stated that its econometric model was showing that food inflation would decelerate significantly by 1.1per cent to 23.22per cent from 24.32per cent, and core inflation is expected to decelerate marginally by 0.08per cent to 19.08per cent from 19.16per cent in January. It, however, predicted that month-on-month inflation was expected to inch up 0.08per cent to 1.91per cent from 1.87per cent in January. According to the FDC, “the immediate effects of the naira currency crisis, lowering logistical costs, and a comparatively stable exchange rate are thought to be the main moderators of inflation in February. “Because the naira was scarce, customers’ purchasing power was reduced, which weighed on overall demand and forced businesses to drop their prices. Also, as is being witnessed all around the nation, the price of fuel, which increased by 234 per cent in January, has started to level off to its official price in the states of the federation.” Commenting on the latest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the firm stated: “Notwithstanding the global headwinds, the Nigerian economy experienced a miracle growth in 2022, growing by 3.1per cent, above the average global growth rate of 2.9per cent. This is the first time since 2015 that domestic economic growth would overtake global GDP growth. “This can be an indication that the economy is recovering and heading toward Rotow’s take-off stage of economic growth. Nonetheless, the Nigerian economy lagged behind other oil-producing nations that benefited from the oil windfall emanating from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. More so, the economy is expected to suffer a setback in Q1’23 as a result of unintended consequences of the naira redesigning program. The economy is anticipated to be resilient in 2023, nevertheless, as inflation slows, the naira currency crisis subsides, and supporting policies are prioritized to remedy market and fiscal imbalances.” On its outlook for this month, the FDC said: “We expect the Central Bank to maintain the status quo in its next meeting on March 22 and continue to watch out for the implications of previous interest rate hikes. Also, we expect the inflation rate to start trending downward on moderating logistic costs and improved exchange rates.” In addition, it forecast that Nigeria’s foreign reserves is likely to maintain its downward trajectory this month as low oil production levels and rising subsidy payments continue to constrain the country’s ability to benefit from the rise in oil price.

