FDC predicts 3.50% GDP growth for Nigeria in Q4’21

Nigeria’s economy expanded at a slower pace in Q4’21, growing at 3.50 per cent compared with 4.03 per cent in the previous quarter, Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) has said.

The Chief Executive Officer, FDC, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, who made the forecast in his Lagos Business School (LBS) Executive Breakfast Session, presentation for February 2022, and obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, noted that Purchasing Managers’ Indexes (PMI) were falling, a development, which he said, pointed towards a modest Q4’21.

He stated: “GDP growth to remain positive but to decelerate, indicating marginal slowdown in economic performance.” According to the FDC boss, fastest growing sectors of the economy include, transport, financial services, telecommunications, manufacturing, trade, construction and agriculture.

For the slowing and contracting sectors, he listed insurance, real estate, crude petroleum and natural gas. He predicted that even though Nigeria’s oil rig count is likely to increase slightly, the country’s oil production would likely continue to fall short of OPEC quota due to pipeline vandalism.

He also said he expected that Brent price would remain above $80pb owing to the continued supply tightness in the market. Rewane, who pointed out that bunkering and oil theft were now estimated in excess of 200bpd and that the industry recorded four force majeures in four months, said that the challenge will continue as elections approach. Nigeria, he said, would not benefit from a high oil price as the country continues to produce below capacity, noting that this “would have adverse impact on the fiscal space and the country’s external balance.”

New Telegraph reports that in its latest World Economic Outlook (WEO) report released last month, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) kept Nigeria’s growth forecast for 2022 unchanged at 2.7 per cent. In its Regional Economic Outlook for sub-Saharan African Economy released in October, the IMF had projected that “Nigeria’s economy will grow by 2.6 per cent in 2021, driven by recovery in non-oil sectors and higher oil prices, even though oil production is expected to remain below pre-COVID-19 levels.”

Also, in the communiqué it issued at the end of its meeting last month, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the CBN stated: “The broad outlook for the recovery in both the global and domestic economies is clouded with uncertainty such as the resurgence of COVID-19, driven by new and mutating strains of the coronavirus; persisting supply bottlenecks; high and rising inflationary pressures; and dwindling monetary and fiscal stimuli.

“The Emerging Markets and Developing Economies are likely to experience a sharp downturn as a result of the identified headwinds confronting the outlook.

This is hinged on the back of the ongoing two-speed recovery of the global economy, driven by continued disparities in the administration of vaccines between the Advanced Economies and the Emerging Markets and Developing Economies. While the Advanced Economies will also experience a downturn in 2022, this group of economies is expected to take a less severe hit as most of them have achieved significant high levels of vaccination.

“Staff forecast project output growth at 3.10 per cent in 2021 with an expected better outcome in 2022, consistent with the expected improved macroeconomic performance.

The economic recovery is therefore expected to progress gradually with the ongoing support by the monetary and fiscal authorities, progress in COVID-19 vaccinations and continued high crude oil prices.”

